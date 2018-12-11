Listen to Wind on Mars

Listen to the wind recorded on the surface of Mars:

According to Astronomy.com:

On November 26, NASA’s Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) lander successfully touched down on Mars. Though the probe’s main goal is to explore the planet’s interior, its sophisticated instruments are also offering a unique way to explore the martian surface — by recording the sound of martian wind.

Here’s another video which puts life on Earth into context with other plantets:

The universe is more vivid than we realize.