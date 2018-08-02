Listen: Trump Surprises Rush Limbaugh on 30th Anniversary Broadcast

Image Credits: Mark Peterson/Corbis via Getty Images.

Donald Trump called in to Rush Limbaugh’s show Wednesday to congratulate the radio host during his 30 year anniversary broadcast.

Flashback: Then-candidate Trump also joined The Alex Jones Show during the 2016 presidential election campaign.


