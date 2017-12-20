Litecoin Founder Cashes Out, Sells Entire Stake After 9,300% Rally

Charlie Lee, the creator of the world’s fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, Litecoin, announced shortly after midnight that he was cashing in his profits after a torrid, 9,300% rally in the past 12 months.

The San Francisco-based software engineer who founded litecoin in 2013, said that he sold and donated all of his holdings over the past few days.

“Litecoin has been very good for me financially, so I am well off enough that I no longer need to tie my financial success to Litecoin’s success. For the first time in 6+ years, I no longer own a single LTC that’s not stored in a physical Litecoin,” Lee said.

