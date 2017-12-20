Litecoin Founder Cashes Out, Sells Entire Stake After 9,300% Rally

Image Credits: Jericho / Wiki.

Charlie Lee, the creator of the world’s fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, Litecoin, announced shortly after midnight that he was cashing in his profits after a torrid, 9,300% rally in the past 12 months.

The San Francisco-based software engineer who founded litecoin in 2013, said that he sold and donated all of his holdings over the past few days.

“Litecoin has been very good for me financially, so I am well off enough that I no longer need to tie my financial success to Litecoin’s success. For the first time in 6+ years, I no longer own a single LTC that’s not stored in a physical Litecoin,” Lee said.

Read more


Related Articles

Compilation Video: MSM Forced To Cover Benefits Of Trump Tax Plan

Compilation Video: MSM Forced To Cover Benefits Of Trump Tax Plan

Economy
Comments
Welfare Recipients Up 70 Percent Under Obama

Welfare Recipients Up 70 Percent Under Obama

Economy
Comments

Final Reading On US GDP For Third Quarter: 3.2% Growth

Economy
Comments

More Tax Winning: Comcast Announces Employee Bonuses, $50 Billion in Investment

Economy
Comments

WaPo: Federal Reserve-Controlled ‘FedCoin’ Will Be ‘Bigger’ Than Bitcoin

Economy
Comments

Comments