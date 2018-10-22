Live! 100K Show Up For Texas Trump Rally, Making It The Biggest In History

Owen Shroyer is live outside the Trump rally venue in Houston documenting massive crowds who showed up early in support of the President and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

