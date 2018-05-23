Watch: Alex Jones' Statement On New Sandy Hook Lawsuit

Jones breaks down the latest fraudulent lawsuit filed against Infowars by the parents of Sandy Hook victims.

After hundreds of mainstream media publications ran with news of the lawsuit Wednesday, Infowars lawyers say it’s unprecedented the suit was never delivered to Infowars directly and that none of the outlets published the actual lawsuit – a red flag the suit is a PR stunt.

