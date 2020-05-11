Livestream: Alex Jones Teaches San Antonio About The Origins Of COVID-1984

Alex Jones and the Infowars crew are on-the-ground in San Antonio, Texas, to raise alarm on the city council’s attempt to destroy the First Amendment by forcing Americans to obey a new anti-free speech “hate crime” law.

Click the tweet below to see the livestream:



RELATED: San Antonio City Council Passes Resolution Declaring “Chinese Virus” to be “Hate Speech”

Don’t miss:


Citizens defy San Antonio’s new hate crime law by flying a counter-message across the Texas sky in an open exercise of free speech enshrined by the First Amendment.


The local San Antonio News reported the tyrannical violation of free speech like it was business as usual, while the liberal echo chamber reverberating around the San Antonio City Council Chambers was oblivious to the volcanic outrage.


San Antonio defies the 1st Amendment! The phrase “Chinese virus” is now a hate crime. 1984 is here!

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Production In Defiance Of California Shutdown Order

Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Production In Defiance Of California Shutdown Order

U.S. News
Comments
ABC's Chief News Correspondent Tries to 'Mask Shame' John Roberts, Gets Owned

ABC’s Chief News Correspondent Tries to ‘Mask Shame’ John Roberts, Gets Owned

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Suspected of Opening Fire On Police Choppers at Scene of Fatal Crash

Newswars Redirect
comments

President Trump Is Betting On You!

U.S. News
comments

Pa. Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Business Shutdown

U.S. News
comments

Comments