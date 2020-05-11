Livestream: Alex Jones Teaches San Antonio About The Origins Of COVID-1984

Alex Jones and the Infowars crew are on-the-ground in San Antonio, Texas, to raise alarm on the city council’s attempt to destroy the First Amendment by forcing Americans to obey a new anti-free speech “hate crime” law.

Click the tweet below to see the livestream:

Alex Jones Teaches San Antonio Texas About The Origins Of Covid-1984 https://t.co/kaaUc047gt — Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 11, 2020



Don’t miss:



Citizens defy San Antonio’s new hate crime law by flying a counter-message across the Texas sky in an open exercise of free speech enshrined by the First Amendment.



The local San Antonio News reported the tyrannical violation of free speech like it was business as usual, while the liberal echo chamber reverberating around the San Antonio City Council Chambers was oblivious to the volcanic outrage.



San Antonio defies the 1st Amendment! The phrase “Chinese virus” is now a hate crime. 1984 is here!

