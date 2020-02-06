Live: California Candidate Flying "Pelosi For Prison" Banner On Air With Alex Jones

Republican congressional candidate Deanna Lorraine, who is running against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in California’s 12th Congressional District, joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer to discuss her “Pelosi For Prison” banner flying over San Francisco.

Lorraine will also share her thoughts on Pelosi’s behavior at Tuesday’s State of the Union address where she ripped apart her paper copy of the speech on national television.

I’m flying a #PelosiForPrison banner around @SpeakerPelosi’s district today! Her lawlessness, ignorance and corruption have gone on for too long! Sign the petition at https://t.co/tpidJDBtgA to support the movement! Go to https://t.co/n9dL8joJPS to support MY campaign! pic.twitter.com/QT5pggL8E1 — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) February 6, 2020

