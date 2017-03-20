Live: FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testify at a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s claim that Obama was illegally surveilling him.

FBI Director Confirms That FBI Is Investigating Links Between Trump’s Campaign And Russia

Comey: FBI & DOJ Have No Evidence To Support Claims That Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower

Comey We Will Investigate Any Ties Between Hillary Clinton And Russia As Well

Comey: A lot Of What You See In The Media About Classified Intel Is Not True


Paul: GOP's 'Obamacare Lite' Destined To Fail

Man Involved in White House Bomb Scare: "This is a Test"

BREAKING! Documents Show Obama Surveiled Entire Trump Family For 8 Years

Author: It’s Not College Kids Creating Chaos To Resist Trump, ‘They’re Professionals’ [VIDEO]

Tim Allen on Trump, Surveillance & Hollywood Leftists

