Live: FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers testify at a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s claim that Obama was illegally surveilling him.

FBI Director Confirms That FBI Is Investigating Links Between Trump’s Campaign And Russia



Comey: FBI & DOJ Have No Evidence To Support Claims That Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower



Comey We Will Investigate Any Ties Between Hillary Clinton And Russia As Well



Comey: A lot Of What You See In The Media About Classified Intel Is Not True

