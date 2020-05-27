Live: Could COVID-19 Be A Bioweapon? Are Central Banks Using The Pandemic To Seize More Power?

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes shares his expertise and cutting-edge analysis on the world’s hottest issues for this Wednesday transmission of American Countdown. Joining tonight’s broadcast is Dr. Francis Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act. Also, Libertarian investor George Gammon (@GeorgeGammon) arrives to guide Americans to a prosperous future in spite of out of control governments and central banks.

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

Could Covid Be A Bio-Weapon? Are Central Banks Using Pandemic To Seize More Power? https://t.co/t7TB4HBzzW — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 27, 2020





Alex Jones breaks down the horror behind the Michigan Governor’s purposeful planting of COVID-19 in nursing homes, endangering the most vulnerable of the population to the deadly virus.

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 50% off!