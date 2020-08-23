Live Coverage of Portland Street Battles, Reporters On The Ground

Update: Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter have regrouped and is once again prowling residential neighborhoods.

Large number of Portland ANTIFA back out for another night of protests in residential neighborhoods #NormandalePark pic.twitter.com/NEXfgHee3m — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 23, 2020

ANTIFA vehicle leading protest tells resident she can’t drive down the road due to ANTIFA marching through streets. Resident screams “I want to go the f*ck home!” as she drives away pic.twitter.com/oUMyXG3XHH — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 23, 2020

Portland police blocked the 47th bridge where ANTIFA were trying to cross so they’re now all carpooling to the next location. But not before trampling over several freshly manicured lawns throughout the neighborhood. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 23, 2020

Intense street brawls erupted between Antifa/BLM militants and conservative groups in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday as police struggled to contain the violence.

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez is on the ground covering the latest developments as the clashes go on into the evening.

Footage from earlier in the day shows brutal clashes between hundreds of Antifa and several conservative factions outside the Multnomah County Justice Center during their dueling rallies.

Huge fight has just broken out between Proud boys and ANTIFA in front of Justice Center in Portland pic.twitter.com/zleU0lhOIp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA is losing this battle. pic.twitter.com/ADNAZ0SoVi — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA brought silly string and water guns. Proud boys brought mace and pepper balls pic.twitter.com/Vmzwlo8Fsa — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA burns American flag as another fight breaks out pic.twitter.com/2sf4l5gBIQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

Police and Department of Homeland Security Forces moved after Antifa/BLM outnumbered the conservative factions present, which were the Proud Boys, Troops For Trump, and Blue Lives Matter protesters.

ANTIFA have backed a smaller group of proud boys into a parking garage pic.twitter.com/1e26JQxXNi — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

Action 7 heads to Portland for night 1 of riot coverage. ANTIFA marched through neighborhoods surrounding Irving Park, a place they deemed “the most racist neighborhood in Portland” and ended their night by destroying 3 police cars at the North Police Precinct.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!