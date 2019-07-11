Live Coverage of President Trump's Social Media Summit From Washington

Watch as Infowars provide live coverage on-the-ground in Washington, DC, as President Trump hosts his Social Media Summit:
Below is a schedule for our 34-Hour Special Broadcast Plus Live Coverage of Trump’s Social Media Summit:
Thursday, July 11th 8am Central to Friday, July 12th 6pm
Free Streams at Infowars.com/Show
8am to 11am — The David Knight Show
11am to 3pm — The Alex Jones Show
3pm to 6pm — The War Room with Will Johnson
6pm to 8pm — Rob Dew
8pm to 10pm — Prime Time with Alex Jones
10pm to Midnight – Will Jonson
Midnight to 2am — Savanah Hernandez
2am to 6am — Early Morning BREAKING News, Special Reports & A Surprise Alex Jones Interview
6am to 8am — Paul Joseph Watson
8am to 11am — The David Knight Show
11am to 3pm — The Alex Jones Show
3pm to 6pm — The War Room with Will Johnson