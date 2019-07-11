Live Coverage of President Trump's Social Media Summit From Washington

Image Credits: drnadig / Getty.

Watch as Infowars provide live coverage on-the-ground in Washington, DC, as President Trump hosts his Social Media Summit:

Below is a schedule for our 34-Hour Special Broadcast Plus Live Coverage of Trump’s Social Media Summit:

Thursday, July 11th 8am Central to Friday, July 12th 6pm

Free Streams at Infowars.com/Show

8am to 11am — The David Knight Show

11am to 3pm — The Alex Jones Show

3pm to 6pm — The War Room with Will Johnson

6pm to 8pm — Rob Dew

8pm to 10pm — Prime Time with Alex Jones

10pm to Midnight – Will Jonson

Midnight to 2am — Savanah Hernandez

2am to 6am — Early Morning BREAKING News, Special Reports & A Surprise Alex Jones Interview

6am to 8am — Paul Joseph Watson

8am to 11am — The David Knight Show

11am to 3pm — The Alex Jones Show

3pm to 6pm — The War Room with Will Johnson


Comments
Comments

