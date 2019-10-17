Live Coverage of Trump Rally in Dallas: Will Deep State Take Out Trump?

Tune in here for live, rolling updates of the Trump rally in Dallas, Texas – and please share this link with your friends and family!

Infowars is bringing you coverage from the ground of the rally:

6:50PM Central – Alex Jones blasts his bullhorn from an armored beast outside Trump rally



LIVE: Trump Speaks in Dallas Despite Death Threats from Democrats

6:44PM Central



6:38PM Central – Click Tweet to Watch Livestream



Armored Vehicle Arrives At Trump Rally https://t.co/KDiGt5Srm6 — DerpState (@DerpState3) October 17, 2019



6:35PM Central



6:17PM Central



Trump Helio Seen In Dallas pic.twitter.com/7WZq87QjLm — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) October 17, 2019



6:04PM Central



5:51PM Central



Kurdish Protestors at Dallas Texas Trump Rally pic.twitter.com/4J80TO2VtU — Greg Reese (@gregreese) October 17, 2019



5:02PM Central



Check back here periodically for breaking developments.