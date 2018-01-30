With numerous year one accomplishments under his belt, President Trump’s first State of the Union address will outline other ways he’ll move his America First agenda forward.

The President’s address comes as the House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release a classified FISA memo allegedly detailing DOJ and Obama administration abuses.

Many have called on President Trump to read out the memo’s contents during his speech.

Should President Trump release the memo during tonight's #SOTU? >> Tune in tonight LIVE at 7pm central at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED <<#ReleaseTheMemo — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 30, 2018

Also stay tuned for the Maxine Waters comedy special immediately following Trump’s speech.