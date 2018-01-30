With numerous year one accomplishments under his belt, President Trump’s first State of the Union address will outline other ways he’ll move his America First agenda forward.

The President’s address comes as the House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release a classified FISA memo allegedly detailing DOJ and Obama administration abuses.

Many have called on President Trump to read out the memo’s contents during his speech.

Tune in to infowars.com/show on Tuesday night at 7PM CT for live coverage of the President’s State of the Union address, with live commentary and live tweets from the crew.

Also stay tuned for the Maxine Waters comedy special immediately following Trump’s speech.


Related Articles

Scarborough On Memo: GOP Want To Release 'Twisted, Distorted Lies' For Trump

Scarborough On Memo: GOP Want To Release ‘Twisted, Distorted Lies’ For Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Pelosi Melts Down Over #ReleaseTheMemo On CNN

Pelosi Melts Down Over #ReleaseTheMemo On CNN

U.S. News
Comments

Trey Gowdy Says FISA Memo Will Embarrass Adam Schiff

U.S. News
Comments

Steve Scalise Tells Illegal Immigrants To ‘Get In Line Like Everybody Else’

U.S. News
Comments

Video: MSNBC Suggests Devin Nunes Has Become A ‘Russian Agent’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments