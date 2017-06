Infowars reporter Millie Weaver is live in Bozeman, Montana covering the Red Pill Expo.

LIVE COVERAGE: Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, MT (Pt 1) Posted by Alex Jones on Friday, June 23, 2017

The Red Pill Expo is a conference against propaganda and fake news featuring speakers such as Lord Chrisopher Monckton, G. Edward Griffin, Cynthia McKinney, Jon Rappoport and many more.