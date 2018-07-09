Live Coverage: Trump Announces Supreme Court Pick

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

Watch Infowars for extended live coverage of Trump’s Supreme Court pick in real-time and its implications.

Tune in and watch on YouTube, Facebook, Periscope, or Infowars.com/show.

Guests include Roger Stone and Lionel to cover the announcement as well as the aftermath of Trump’s historical addition to the nation’s highest court.


