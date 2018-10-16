Live: YouTube Down As Cruz Schools O'Rourke In Fierce Final Debate

Image Credits: Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images.

Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Harrison Smith give commentary and analysis of the final debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, which covered everything from healthcare to immigration to disaster relief.

Meanwhile, YouTube, the second most-visited site in the world, is down as the debate ensues, rendering many live streams unwatchable.

Infowars has launched our Banned Live Midterm Election coverage, which will feature breaking news and updates TONIGHT and every weeknight until the midterm election on Nov. 6th.

Also watch an in-depth report on Beto O’Rourke by Harrison Smith below:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

U.S. News
Comments
Leftist Official Suspended Over Calling For Republican Beheadings With Guillotines

Leftist Official Suspended Over Calling For Republican Beheadings With Guillotines

U.S. News
Comments

Reporter: Trump Should Take DNA Test; May Be ‘More Native American Than Warren’

U.S. News
comments

Leftists Who Donated To Stormy Daniels’ Legal Fund End Up Having to Pay Trump’s Court Fees

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Melts Down in Wake of DNA Disaster

U.S. News
comments

Comments