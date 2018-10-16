Live: YouTube Down As Cruz Schools O'Rourke In Fierce Final Debate

Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Harrison Smith give commentary and analysis of the final debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, which covered everything from healthcare to immigration to disaster relief.

Meanwhile, YouTube, the second most-visited site in the world, is down as the debate ensues, rendering many live streams unwatchable.

