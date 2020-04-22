Live: Digital Currencies & Digital Vaccines Are Not an American Answer to the Chinese Virus

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes provides his expertise and cutting-edge analysis on the world’s hottest issues for this Wednesday transmission of American Countdown. Tonight’s special guest is entrepreneur and financial detective Jason Burack (@JasonEBurack) sharing the latest from Wall Street.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Digital Currencies and Digital Vaccines Are Not an American Answer to This Chinese Virus! https://t.co/vmoBtYbaKO — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 22, 2020





Scenes from the popular TV series ‘V’ reveal eerily similar parallels to the new medically-induced tyranny that is ongoing with the COVID-19 “plannedemic.”

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!