Alex Jones will host a special live emergency broadcast in studio to cover the latest assault on free speech and Infowars.

CNN and other news outlets are lobbying to have YouTube terminate our entire channel by falsely insinuating we are saying the Florida school shooting was a hoax and that we are “bullying” the students.

WATCH: THESE INFOWARS VIDEOS WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE

We have never said the shooting was a hoax.

We simply pointed out that a handful of the students being highlighted by the media are staunch advocates for gun control and may have been coached on what to say by CNN or other leftist groups.