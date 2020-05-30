Live: Infowars Reporters Attacked Covering Austin Protests, Mob Blocks Major Highway

The Infowars crew was attacked in downtown Austin Saturday while covering the large protests that have gripped the city over the death George Floyd.

Protesters have blocked off I-35, a major highway running through Austin, on Saturday following massive nationwide riots on Friday.

Many more protesters have assembled in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters, chanting “APD are murderers.”

The situation has escalated to a point where police have begun firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, according to Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez.

Day 3 in Minneapolis. The leftstream media fans the flames of race riots. Meanwhile video surfaces of George Floyd’s message to black youth.

