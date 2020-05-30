Live: Infowars Reporters Attacked Covering Austin Protests, Mob Blocks Major Highway

The Infowars crew was attacked in downtown Austin Saturday while covering the large protests that have gripped the city over the death George Floyd.

Protesters have blocked off I-35, a major highway running through Austin, on Saturday following massive nationwide riots on Friday.

Protesters Block I-35 In Austin Texas continued https://t.co/PtNdXr3PWS — Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 30, 2020

Protesters Block I-35 In Austin Texas https://t.co/JquWiF2xBZ — Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 30, 2020

Watch Live: Democrat Riots Kick Off In Austin, Texas https://t.co/SQCqW5L6Sw — America Rising (@AmericaRising7) May 30, 2020

Protesters having standoff with car. They have started marching along the I-35. pic.twitter.com/CPSSr07BMA — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 30, 2020

The moment protesters stormed the I-35. Traffic is at a standstill pic.twitter.com/gLFgYPsqyx — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 30, 2020

Protesters heading to City hall in Austin, TX. Demonstrators spray paint walls as they declare the streets belong to them pic.twitter.com/VTDMvv8Q2O — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 30, 2020

Many more protesters have assembled in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters, chanting “APD are murderers.”

Scenes in front of Austin Police Department. Chants of “APD are murderers” pic.twitter.com/B7yPd2BfF9 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 30, 2020

The situation has escalated to a point where police have begun firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, according to Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez.

Rubber bullets and tear gas have been fired by police — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 30, 2020

Watch Alex Jones break all this down and much more live! The Democrats are launching everything they have to take down America!

Day 3 in Minneapolis. The leftstream media fans the flames of race riots. Meanwhile video surfaces of George Floyd’s message to black youth.

Save 60% on all of our hottest products during our Across the Board Flash Sale!