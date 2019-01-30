Live: Laura Loomer Seeks Sanctuary at Gavin Newsom’s Governor’s Mansion

Independent journalist Laura Loomer is at California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s residence at the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento, California, to make a point about dangerous sanctuary laws for illegal aliens.

Newsom had vowed “sanctuary for all who seek it” during his inauguration speech earlier this month, promising that California will “write America’s future.”

