Live: Michigan Patriots Descend On Capitol To Protest Governor's Executive Order

Demonstrators are lined up in their vehicles outside the Michigan Capitol Building and some are holding signs on the Capitol grounds to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

The protest, Operation Gridlock, calls for citizens to drive to the Capitol and “honk horns, paint cars or bring signs” in defiance of the stay-at-home order.

Watch Live:

Video:

Photos:

