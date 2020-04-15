Live: Michigan Patriots Descend On Capitol To Protest Governor's Executive Order

Demonstrators are lined up in their vehicles outside the Michigan Capitol Building and some are holding signs on the Capitol grounds to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

The protest, Operation Gridlock, calls for citizens to drive to the Capitol and “honk horns, paint cars or bring signs” in defiance of the stay-at-home order.

Watch Live:

Video:

Protester in Michigan on @GovWhitmer: “She’s not just going to be able to rule Michigan like other politicians rule China.” pic.twitter.com/BY0mD0NeKj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 15, 2020

Chants of “recall Whitmer,” “USA” and “lock her up” outside Michigan Capitol. #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/7Q7niiNFUF — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) April 15, 2020

BREAKING: Thousands Protesting Lockdown at MI State Capitol Thousands of Michigan residents have take to the streets in cars and on foot, to protest of the #Coronavirus lockdown. #Covid19 #Michigan #Quarantine #LockdownMichigan https://t.co/tM7AAZiVar — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) April 15, 2020

Im so proud of Michigan patriots fighting for their Constitutional rights!! There is ZERO chance @GovWhitmer stays in office. Of course @Twitter won’t let #OperationGridlock trend It would be great if @realDonaldTrump acknowledges this great effort!pic.twitter.com/TsCwKaO2Uy — Femme Fatale (@RealBasedMAGA) April 15, 2020

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

#Breaking : Thousands swarm the streets in #Lansing #Michigan in protest of the stay at home order by @GovWhitmer . They cannot access the states website for benifits, so they are protesting to return to work while following the #Social_Distancing orders. #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/Tpinjy4IvG — 🐦Whitney🐦 (@WhitneyChirps) April 15, 2020

The Operation Gridlock protest hasn’t even officially started but the streets around the Capitol are already packed with cars honking their horns and locking up the streets. This is Allegan Street just on the south side of the Capitol. Nobody’s moving anywhere. @9and10News pic.twitter.com/eAqMmiXA4t — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) April 15, 2020

More than an hour before the “Operation Gridlock” rally, trucks bedecked in flags, pulling boat trailers, sporting hand painted messages on their roofs have gathered around the state Capitol.

A decent amount of protesters are on foot as well. pic.twitter.com/I9lEfITahU — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) April 15, 2020

The Trump Unity Bridge that attends all Trump events has made it to Michigan to protest Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer pic.twitter.com/bqbCSRrCTC — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 15, 2020

Photos:

This is the scene outside the MI Capitol in Lansing this morning as demonstrators arrive for a vehicle-based demonstration against the stay-at-home order. #coronavirus #migov pic.twitter.com/KKnQRr4QjI — Paul Egan (@paulegan4) April 15, 2020

Despite the crush of traffic downtown and leading into the downtown area, a Sparrow Hospital spokesman says the hospital doesn’t expect complications with ambulatory services to and from the hospital on Michigan Avenue. pic.twitter.com/JeDnhzudtG — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) April 15, 2020

The scene in front of the Capitol about 20 minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/ySQZpjnU4b — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020

Someone spray painted the top of their vehicle: pic.twitter.com/MDZDR8pZk6 — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020

There are a LOT of people out of their cars at the Michigan Capitol right now. pic.twitter.com/g34oyTYGTZ — Lauren Gibbons (@LaurenMGibbons) April 15, 2020

Protesters not remaining six feet apart: pic.twitter.com/aWpTZzclEY — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020

