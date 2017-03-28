Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
MSM Compares Trump’s Children To Brutal Murderers
Media attacking Trump from all sides in ongoing effort to demonize him
Infowars.com -
March 28, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
UN Adviser Claims Trump Won’t Last 4 Years in Office
U.S. News
Comments
Professor: Google Home Device Could Allow Government to Listen in on Private Conversations
U.S. News
Comments
Gowdy: If Intel Committee Can’t Brief President, We’re in a Strange Place
U.S. News
Comments
Trump Asks Why Intelligence Committee Isn’t Probing The Clintons
U.S. News
Comments
Gross: TSA Agent Gropes Disabled Boy In Front of His Mother At DFW Airport
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.