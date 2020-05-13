LIVE: New Developments in Spygate & COVID-19 Nursing Home Scandals

Image Credits: Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty.

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes shares his expertise and cutting-edge analysis on the world’s hottest issues for this Wednesday transmission of American Countdown. Joining tonight’s broadcast is veteran intel officer Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) of One America News Network.

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!



Alex Jones exposes Bill Gates’ depopulation agenda!

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: Obama Sh*ts Himself as His Role in Spygate is Revealed

Watch: Obama Sh*ts Himself as His Role in Spygate is Revealed

Special Reports
Comments
OBAMAGATE: All Roads Lead To Weiner's Laptop

OBAMAGATE: All Roads Lead To Weiner’s Laptop

Special Reports
Comments

Bill Gates’ “Final Solution” of a Final Vaccine is no Solution at All

Special Reports
Comments

Fauci and Democrats Use Senate Testimony Stage to Bash Trump And Promote Vaccines: Live Shows 5/12/20

Special Reports
Comments

Alex Jones Defies San Antonio City Council’s Anti-Free Speech Ordinance With Airplane and Battle Tank

Special Reports
Comments

Comments