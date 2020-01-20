Live Now: Alex Jones Storms Virginia In Battle Tank to Support 2nd Amendment

Infowars’ Alex Jones and crew are live in Richmond, Virginia to stand up for the Second Amendment and to join fellow patriots in sending a message to the state’s Democrat politicians.

Stay tuned for updates on this historic march and remember, Infowars is the most banned broadcast in the world, so share this link!

ANTIFA and Patriots Meet In Richmond https://t.co/49BmmUeRs1 — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Explains The Map Of Tyranny Vs Freedom pic.twitter.com/ydoADYP33n — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Blackface Northam Has His Own Concentration Camp and Has Made Conditions Very Unsafe at This Peaceful Protest pic.twitter.com/HXTc63eptD — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Inside Governor Northam’s Concentration Camp pic.twitter.com/mdApIEm5th — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Explains How Tyranny World pic.twitter.com/zUA2lvUQxY — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Also live right now, Infowars’ Owen Shroyer talks to the crowd of American patriots gathered to peacefully exercise their God-given rights.

Patriots Rally In Virginia To Defend 2nd Amendment And Keep Eye Out For Democrat False Flags https://t.co/7s1LOiXJrA — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Owen Shroyer Live Before Epic Rally For The 2nd Amendment In Richmond, Virginia https://t.co/csfi0loaXU — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Greg Reese reports that anti-gun demonstrators are the majority being allowed into the government’s caged area near the Capitol steps.

Meanwhile, pro-gun individuals are waiting in line by the thousands and the state is using metal detectors to prevent anyone with a gun from entering the mandated protest zone.

Anti gunners are the preferred citizens at RVA 2nd amendment rally pic.twitter.com/UiqTGIZNaj — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Reese reports from the inside of Virginia’s unconstitutional gun-free zone.

Suppression of First Amendment at Richmond Virginia pic.twitter.com/LL4B3ax6m4 — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Inside the illegal gun free zone at the Richmond Capital building pic.twitter.com/GqxILXMFnx — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Savanah Hernandez is also live on the ground to report on the protest.

Live At Richmond Gun Rally https://t.co/v0RhlPFqu2 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Below is something you likely wouldn’t find at a liberal protest… Marchers singing the Star Spangled Banner!

2A Protesters in Virginia singing the Star Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/1Zlr3yJf52 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

“Northam out! Northam out!” chants can be heard coming from the massive crowd.

Chants of “Northam Out” erupting in Virginia pic.twitter.com/XHhJtxMIzx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!