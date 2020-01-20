Live Now: Alex Jones Storms Virginia In Battle Tank to Support 2nd Amendment

Infowars’ Alex Jones and crew are live in Richmond, Virginia to stand up for the Second Amendment and to join fellow patriots in sending a message to the state’s Democrat politicians.

Stay tuned for updates on this historic march and remember, Infowars is the most banned broadcast in the world, so share this link!

Also live right now, Infowars’ Owen Shroyer talks to the crowd of American patriots gathered to peacefully exercise their God-given rights.

Greg Reese reports that anti-gun demonstrators are the majority being allowed into the government’s caged area near the Capitol steps.

Meanwhile, pro-gun individuals are waiting in line by the thousands and the state is using metal detectors to prevent anyone with a gun from entering the mandated protest zone.

Reese reports from the inside of Virginia’s unconstitutional gun-free zone.

Savanah Hernandez is also live on the ground to report on the protest.

Below is something you likely wouldn’t find at a liberal protest… Marchers singing the Star Spangled Banner!

“Northam out! Northam out!” chants can be heard coming from the massive crowd.

