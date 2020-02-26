Tune In: Emergency Save The First Amendment Summit in DC

Image Credits: Samuel Corum / Stringer / Getty.

Infowars is on the ground in Washington D.C. delivering live coverage of the Emergency Save The First Amendment Summit featuring major speakers the mainstream media doesn’t want you to hear!

Tune in below or join us at the Omni Shoreham Hotel 7-10 PM EST to show your support for free speech and opposition to Big Tech censorship!




Alex Jones confronts the kangaroo court Judge Jackson in her Washington D.C. Swamp home.


Alex Jones remotes in from CPAC 2020 to break down the corrupt trial against Roger Stone.

