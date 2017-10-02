ISIS Claims Responsibility For Mass Shooting/Suspect Converted Months Before!

Alex Jones breaks down the latest news on the terror attack in Las Vegas which left more than 50 dead.
LIVE NOW!! BREAKING NEWS! Mass Shooter Converted To Islam Months Before Attack!
Posted by Alex Jones on Monday, October 2, 2017
Image Credits: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images.
Alex Jones breaks down the latest news on the terror attack in Las Vegas which left more than 50 dead.
LIVE NOW!! BREAKING NEWS! Mass Shooter Converted To Islam Months Before Attack!
Posted by Alex Jones on Monday, October 2, 2017