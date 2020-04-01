Watch Live: US Blasts China Over Coronavirus Cover-Up

Vice President Mike Pence blasted China for not being open about the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Tune in NOW as we break down the today’s largest news developments and what to expect in the days ahead:

David Knight Show: Michigan Governor Begs Trump For Hydroxychloroquine After Threatening Docs Who Use It

State was going to take doctors’ licenses if medicine was used to treat COVID-19

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the Michigan Governor’s quick turnaround from threatening healthcare workers who use hydroxychloroquine to begging the federal government for a supply of the drug to fight COVID-19.

Also, the Japanese Vice PM and Tucker Carlson are speaking out against WHO for helping China disseminate propaganda and Rikers Island Prison in NYC is paying inmates to dig mass graves in preparation for COVID-19 casualties.

A week ago, @GovWhitmer was threatening Physicians & Pharmacists w losing their license if they used #Hydroxychloroquine READ…https://t.co/9kV5ZIN6dx Twitter was blocking tweets about the drug Today Whitmer is begging for it READ…https://t.co/CqbiwAMrvh — David Knight (@libertytarian) April 1, 2020

