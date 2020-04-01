Watch Live: US Blasts China Over Coronavirus Cover-Up

Image Credits: Ji Dong/China News Service via Getty Images.

Vice President Mike Pence blasted China for not being open about the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year. Tune in NOW as we break down the today’s largest news developments and what to expect in the days ahead:

David Knight Show: Michigan Governor Begs Trump For Hydroxychloroquine After Threatening Docs Who Use It

State was going to take doctors’ licenses if medicine was used to treat COVID-19

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the Michigan Governor’s quick turnaround from threatening healthcare workers who use hydroxychloroquine to begging the federal government for a supply of the drug to fight COVID-19.

Also, the Japanese Vice PM and Tucker Carlson are speaking out against WHO for helping China disseminate propaganda and Rikers Island Prison in NYC is paying inmates to dig mass graves in preparation for COVID-19 casualties.

Watch Live: The Coronavirus Story Mainstream News Still Won’t Touch

Good News! Americans And Businesses Are Innovating To Fight The Coronavirus

Watch – Democrat Coronavirus Response: Fake News, Suppresses Treatments, Hides Medical Supplies

Zombie Democrats Ratchet Up The Chaos

Scheming Congress Pillages America

