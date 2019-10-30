Live Organ Harvesting An Inevitability For Millennials

A new poll From The YouGov–Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation found that 7 in 10 American millennials would vote for a socialist. The poll also found that 50 percent of millennials and 51 percent of Generation Z have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of capitalism.

So what does their future hold as they reach for a hell on Earth filled with empty grocery store shelves? One thing this moronic love affair with totalitarianism will inevitably foist upon these spoiled anti-American generations is the harvesting of their own organs.

