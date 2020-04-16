Live: Patriots Rally At Governor’s Mansion In Austin, Texas To Reopen The Country

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer is live outside of Governor Greg Abbott’s mansion at a Reopen America rally.

Patriots Rally At Governor’s Mansion In Austin, Texas To Reopen The Country https://t.co/IYUplBep7F — J Owen Shroyer 🖕 (@allidoisowen) April 16, 2020



As coronavirus lockdowns continue to get extended, Americans all over the country are standing up for their constitutional rights: from churches to ordinary citizens, everyone is taking a stand.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!