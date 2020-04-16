Live: Patriots Rally At Governor’s Mansion In Austin, Texas To Reopen The Country

Image Credits: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer is live outside of Governor Greg Abbott’s mansion at a Reopen America rally.


As coronavirus lockdowns continue to get extended, Americans all over the country are standing up for their constitutional rights: from churches to ordinary citizens, everyone is taking a stand.

