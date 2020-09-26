Watch: President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

President Trump announced Saturday at the White House that judge Amy Coney Barrett will be the nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett, a Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals judge and former law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, was widely favored to be Trump’s next SCOTUS pick.

If Barrett is confirmed before Election Day, she would be Trump’s third Justice pick in his first term.

“She was the plan all along. She’s the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures. She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court’s jurisprudence in the years and decades to come,” a former senior administration official told CNN.

Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a deep state trojan horse and President Trump should consider appointing Judge Barbara Lagoa to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

