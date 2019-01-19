Watch: President Trump Delivers Special Announcement Over Shutdown, Border Security

President Trump is set to deliver an important announcement over the partial government shutdown and the nation’s need for border security, including a physical barrier that will span across the southern border.

Trump is reportedly planning to propose a compromise to end the shutdown that would include his demand for $5.7 billion in exchange for extended protections for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, according to Axios.

I will be live from the White House at 4:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

The announcement comes amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history over Democrats’ refusal to come to the negotiating table to work out a spending package that would include funding for a border wall.

“Let’s get to work and let’s make a deal,” Trump said in a video he tweeted Friday.

