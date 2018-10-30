Live: President Trump Greets Americans At Pittsburgh Synagogue

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to meet with those mourning the lives lost in Saturday’s massacre.

NOW: Pres. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump arrive at Tree of Life synagogue to honor victims of Saturday's attack, in which 11 were killed https://t.co/Sdwj8xsFbK pic.twitter.com/0KhRqlrFgV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 30, 2018

Protesters have also gathered to #Resist Trump during his visit as expected.

