Watch: President Trump Holds Coronavirus Task Force Conference

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Trump spearheads a press conference with his coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Saturday.

This comes after the House passed a coronavirus relief bill by 363-40 on Friday, which aims to expand free coronavirus testing, extend paid medical leave to American workers and bolster programs such as SNAP and Medicaid.

Trump had also declared a national emergency on Friday to unlock $50 billion in additional funding to combat COVID-19, which has infected over 2,100 Americans and killed 40.

