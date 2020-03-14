Watch: President Trump Holds Coronavirus Task Force Conference

President Trump spearheads a press conference with his coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Saturday.

This comes after the House passed a coronavirus relief bill by 363-40 on Friday, which aims to expand free coronavirus testing, extend paid medical leave to American workers and bolster programs such as SNAP and Medicaid.

Good teamwork between Republicans & Democrats as the House passes the big CoronaVirus Relief Bill. People really pulled together. Nice to see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Trump had also declared a national emergency on Friday to unlock $50 billion in additional funding to combat COVID-19, which has infected over 2,100 Americans and killed 40.

