Live: President Trump Mulls Second Task Force To Oversee Economy Reopening — April 4

President Trump is holding a coronavirus task force briefing Saturday to deliver the latest government updates, including considering installing another task force to oversee the reopening of the U.S. economy after the coronavirus outbreak subsides.

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/1hZPOGtyl9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2020

