Live: President Trump Says Free Vaccine For China Virus Is On The Way

President Trump delivered a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday to update the American people on a China Virus vaccine timeline, as well as criticize the mainstream media for ignoring and downplaying the significant Arab-Israel peace deal inked at the White House on Tuesday.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/W1rwvAq8jx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2020

