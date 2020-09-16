Live: President Trump Says Free Vaccine For China Virus Is On The Way

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Trump delivered a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday to update the American people on a China Virus vaccine timeline, as well as criticize the mainstream media for ignoring and downplaying the significant Arab-Israel peace deal inked at the White House on Tuesday.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fox News Panel Melts Down After Gingrich Exposes George Soros As Financier Of BLM/Antifa Riots

Fox News Panel Melts Down After Gingrich Exposes George Soros As Financier Of BLM/Antifa Riots

U.S. News
Comments
Proof Biden Uses Teleprompter To Answer Questions In Epic New Trump Ad

Proof Biden Uses Teleprompter To Answer Questions In Epic New Trump Ad

U.S. News
Comments

City Pays $12 Million to Family of Breonna Taylor

U.S. News
comments

Dem Mayor Launches Study That Will Collect Blood Samples From Randomly Selected Houston Homes

U.S. News
comments

“F**k White People” BLM Agitators Who Confronted Elderly Couple Charged in Pittsburgh

U.S. News
comments

Comments