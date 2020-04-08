Live: President Trump Spars With W.H.O. As Coronavirus Curve Flattens in U.S. -- April 8th

President Trump responds to the World Health Organization’s threat that there will be more “body bags” if the U.S. withdraws funding to the organization.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus condemned Trump’s remarks about rescinding funding over its “China-centric” behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling for Trump to “please quarantine politicizing COVID.”

FLATTENING OF THE CURVE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/jgENbi406M — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2020

