Live: President Trump Spars With W.H.O. As Coronavirus Curve Flattens in U.S. -- April 8th

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Trump responds to the World Health Organization’s threat that there will be more “body bags” if the U.S. withdraws funding to the organization.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus condemned Trump’s remarks about rescinding funding over its “China-centric” behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling for Trump to “please quarantine politicizing COVID.”

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'We Don’t Want a Drug Pusher for President': Kamala Harris Blasts Trump For Bringing Attention To Hydroxycholoroquine

‘We Don’t Want a Drug Pusher for President’: Kamala Harris Blasts Trump For Bringing Attention To Hydroxycholoroquine

Government
Comments
Calif. Sheriff: We'll Arrest Anyone Not Wearing a Mask

Calif. Sheriff: We’ll Arrest Anyone Not Wearing a Mask

Government
Comments

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Government
comments

Freedom Still Matters, Even in the Midst of a Virus

Government
comments

The COVID-19 “Lockdowns” Are What Twenty-First-Century Mob Rule Looks Like

Government
comments

Comments