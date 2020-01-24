Watch: President Trump Speaks At March For Life 2020

President Donald Trump speaks Friday at the 47th annual March for Life, making history as the first US president to take part in the pro-life rally.

The president made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday:

Infowars is on the ground at the 2020 March for Life rally. Follow this page for live updates:


Action 7 set to attend the March For Life where President Trump will be speaking.

