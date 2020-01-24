Watch: President Trump Speaks At March For Life 2020

President Donald Trump speaks Friday at the 47th annual March for Life, making history as the first US president to take part in the pro-life rally.
The president made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday:
See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020
Jeanne Mancini, President, March for Life: “We have never had a President of the United States actually come in person to the March for Life.” But now you do! See you later Jeanne. @HeatherChilders @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020
Infowars is on the ground at the 2020 March for Life rally. Follow this page for live updates:
Streets are packed at the #MarchForLife amazing turnout and so much excitement over President Trump’s attendance pic.twitter.com/5PvySQeZ3P
— Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 24, 2020
Thousands of people stuck outside extra security barriers for POTUS SPEECH will MSM lie about numbers pic.twitter.com/Vgl3QHE2Ej
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 24, 2020
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 24, 2020
At the #MarchForLife
There are children frolicking literally everywhere.
Here is why the pro-life argument is more important than ever in a world with #crispr and DNA editing. pic.twitter.com/3Pc3yOdrDo
— Harrison H Smith (@OffLimitsNews) January 24, 2020
Registered Nurse Speaks Out For The Unborn pic.twitter.com/AABLjAGdSH
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 24, 2020
President Trump minutes away from speaking at #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/JEIBc4Q41n
— Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 24, 2020
Pro Life Crowds at Security Entrance pic.twitter.com/BOtmfqFkUR
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 24, 2020
Registered nurse details the links between cancer and abortion #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/Sqk1VejiM9
— Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 24, 2020
Action 7 set to attend the March For Life where President Trump will be speaking.
Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!