President Trump is in Las Vegas, Nevada, to deliver remarks at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition National Leadership Meeting on Saturday.

Trump’s trip to Vegas comes after he visited Calexico, California, on Friday to hold a roundtable meeting over the immigration crisis, and tour the newly renovated section of border wall.

Will be speaking today at the Republican Jewish Coalition (@RJC) meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. See everyone soon! https://t.co/RvNBLMC2nI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

