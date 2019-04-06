President Trump is in Las Vegas, Nevada, to deliver remarks at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition National Leadership Meeting on Saturday.

Trump’s trip to Vegas comes after he visited Calexico, California, on Friday to hold a roundtable meeting over the immigration crisis, and tour the newly renovated section of border wall.

Alex Jones issues an emergency to President Trump, suggesting that he must close the U.S. southern border, finish building the wall, and stop the flow of illegal immigration to stop America’s collapse.


