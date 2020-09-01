Live: President Trump Tours Kenosha, Addresses Destruction By Antifa

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to survey the widespread damage to businesses by Antifa and Black Lives Matter over the weekend.

Several business owners whose stores were destroyed by Antifa also gave their testimony about the destruction they experienced.

Trump has said the federal government will provide assistance to many of these business owners whose lives were turned upside-down by the far-left violence.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump participates in a roundtable https://t.co/Qrk3mdvypZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 1, 2020

President Trump tours the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter rioters in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/UBMX06rt4x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

President Trump tours riot-torn Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/InLXHVI1mh — Illegally Monitored Poso 🎧 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2020

