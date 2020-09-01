Live: President Trump Tours Kenosha, Addresses Destruction By Antifa

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to survey the widespread damage to businesses by Antifa and Black Lives Matter over the weekend.

Several business owners whose stores were destroyed by Antifa also gave their testimony about the destruction they experienced.

Trump has said the federal government will provide assistance to many of these business owners whose lives were turned upside-down by the far-left violence.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

New National Poll: Trump Surges to 28% Support Amongst Black Americans

New National Poll: Trump Surges to 28% Support Amongst Black Americans

U.S. News
Comments
Vote by Mail Proponents Challenge Signature Matching Practices

Vote by Mail Proponents Challenge Signature Matching Practices

U.S. News
Comments

Pro-Biden Firm: Trump Will Be Appearing to Win in a Landslide on Election Night

U.S. News
comments

Philly Mayor Who Banned Indoor Dining Caught on Camera Dining Indoors

U.S. News
comments

Professor: If Dems Win in 2020, it Would be “Virtually Impossible for Conservatives Ever to Win Again”

U.S. News
comments

Comments