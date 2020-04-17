Live: Protesters Surround Governor's Home With Support of President Trump

As patriots throughout the country become increasingly fed up with draconian measures from local and state “authorities,” protests have taken place nearly every day this week.

Today, demonstrators have gathered outside the mansion of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to let their voices be heard.

President Trump sent a tweet Friday morning in support of the protest, reading, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”

The Liberate Minnesota Facebook group explained their reason for protesting, writing, “Thousands of lives are being destroyed right now. It is not the governor’s place to restrict free movement of Minnesota citizens! Gov. Walz you work for the citizens of this state! Minnesota’s economy must be reopened for business or destroying the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Minnesota citizens and their families may result if we don’t act quickly!”

POTUS also tweeted in favor of opening up Virginia and Michigan.

Check out photos and videos of the event below:

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

2019 House Intelligence Committee Testimony Warned of China’s Expanding Tyrannical Influence

2019 House Intelligence Committee Testimony Warned of China’s Expanding Tyrannical Influence

U.S. News
Comments
Tom Cotton, Dan Crenshaw Introduce Bill to Allow Americans to Sue China for Coronavirus Damages

Tom Cotton, Dan Crenshaw Introduce Bill to Allow Americans to Sue China for Coronavirus Damages

U.S. News
Comments

Family Not Wearing Face Covers Barred From Storm Shelter During Deadly Tornado

Newswars Redirect
comments

Elon Musk: “What I Find Most Surprising is That CNN Still Exists”

U.S. News
comments

Lockdown-Backlash Begins: Angry Crowd Surrounds Capitol, Demands Michigan Governor Reopen Economy

U.S. News
comments

Comments