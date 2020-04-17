Live: Protesters Surround Governor's Home With Support of President Trump

As patriots throughout the country become increasingly fed up with draconian measures from local and state “authorities,” protests have taken place nearly every day this week.

Today, demonstrators have gathered outside the mansion of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to let their voices be heard.

President Trump sent a tweet Friday morning in support of the protest, reading, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The Liberate Minnesota Facebook group explained their reason for protesting, writing, “Thousands of lives are being destroyed right now. It is not the governor’s place to restrict free movement of Minnesota citizens! Gov. Walz you work for the citizens of this state! Minnesota’s economy must be reopened for business or destroying the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Minnesota citizens and their families may result if we don’t act quickly!”

POTUS also tweeted in favor of opening up Virginia and Michigan.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Check out photos and videos of the event below:

I’m at (near) today’s “Liberate Minnesota” protest outside the governor’s residence. A few tweets forthcoming about what I see. pic.twitter.com/pkXcezVqkc — Patrick Condon (@patricktcondon) April 17, 2020

There is a protest going on at The moment outside Minnesota’s Governor’s Residence. pic.twitter.com/LuG0GEtgnH — TheSpeaker2018 (@TheSpeaker2018) April 17, 2020

Liberate Minnesota protesters began to gather outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence about an hour before the scheduled noon start. pic.twitter.com/adW0jzgs1W — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) April 17, 2020

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis’s RV drives through the protest (I don’t see the candidate himself). Lewis has called for an end to the stay-home order. pic.twitter.com/vwwBZiTN6R — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) April 17, 2020

Citizens in Minnesota Following #Trump’s tweet orders to Liberate…Protest by violating the #CoronaVirus Lockdown & Social Distancing Orders. The crowd is now several hundred strong & people continue show up… Marches are planned throughout the day.#CoronavirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/24uIcDSdXH — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) April 17, 2020

