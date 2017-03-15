Maddow attempted to ‘take down’ Trump and it backfired big time.


Related Articles

White House to bring on NSA hacker to NSC

White House to bring on NSA hacker to NSC

U.S. News
Comments
Infowars Mobilizes Grassroots Military Support for Trump

Infowars Mobilizes Grassroots Military Support for Trump

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Rachel Maddow’s Epic Trump Tax FAIL!

U.S. News
Comments

Hannity: Maddow/NBC Is Leader Of Anti-Trump ‘Jihad’

U.S. News
Comments

Even Mainstream Media Forced to Admit Rachel Maddow Trump Tax ‘Scoop’ is a Big “Nothingburger”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments