Live: Rioters Continue Violent Rampage In Downtown Austin, Texas

The Infowars crew are in downtown Austin, Texas, continuing to deliver Saturday’s on-the-ground coverage of the leftist riots gripping the city.
Looting in Austin https://t.co/IjIAGWUBwn
— Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 31, 2020
Austin Police Clearing Out Protestors https://t.co/BkP3bgL2wt
— Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 31, 2020
Austin Burning https://t.co/PsFNnfsoEP
— Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 31, 2020
Protest at Austin Police Headquarters https://t.co/TCZAAn04Cg
— Greg Reese (@gregreese) May 31, 2020
