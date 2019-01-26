Live: Roger Stone’s Emergency Message To Mueller, Trump & America

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Roger Stone and Alex Jones discuss the latest developments with Stone’s indictment, and how FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller is working on behalf of the Deep State and Clinton cabal to silence him and shut down Infowars.

Visit StoneDefenseFund.com to support Stone’s legal fight against the Deep State traitors!

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give the exclusive, first interview after his press conference was turned into a heckling fiasco to stop him from speaking the truth about the phony crimes he’s been charged with committing by the infamous Robert Mueller.


Comments