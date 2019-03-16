LIVE Saturday Special Report: Houston Caught Deliberately Giving Convicted Child Rapist Access To Small Children + Tucker Carlson Defends Infowars

Alex Jones breaks down how a Houston, Texas, public library gave a convicted pedophile access to children during a so-called “Drag Queen Story Time” event. Also, he discusses how Fox News host Tucker Carlson came out swinging for Infowars and free speech in a scorched-earth monologue on Thursday.

Watch Tucker Carlson Take CNN To The Woodshed:

CNN CEO Jeff Zucker received a “First Amendment Award” despite lobbying tech companies to ban Infowars and other alternative media, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson crystallized the sickening irony of the authoritarian Fake News King being lauded for protecting free speech.

Parents Outraged Over ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ Hosted By Convicted Child Rapist in Houston: