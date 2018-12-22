Watch: McConnell, Schumer Spar Over Border Wall Funding Amid Government Shutdown

Republican and Democrat Senate leadership took to the Senate floor to negotiate their positions on border wall funding to end the partial government shutdown that began early Saturday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) each made speeches on the Senate floor to make their party’s case on border security and the government shutdown.

McConnell speech:



“We’ve pushed the pause button until the president and Senate Democrats reach an agreement,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “No procedural votes. No test votes. Just a meaningful vote on a bipartisan agreement whenever that is reached.”

“It’s my hope that is reached sooner rather than later,” he added.

Schumer speech:



“President Trump, if you want to open the government you must abandon the wall, plain and simple,” Schumer said. “It will never pass the Senate. Not today, not next week, not next year.”