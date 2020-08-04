Live Show: Trump May Issue Executive Order On Mail-In Voting

On this Tuesday edition of The David Knight Show, guest host Tony Arterburn lays out the goals of the Communist Manifesto and looks at how much of the ideology has been adopted by the Democratic Party.

The head of the Communist Party has officially announced support for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Watch Live: The David Knight Show: America Held Hostage Day 141 https://t.co/rs3irSo2Yc — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 4, 2020

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!