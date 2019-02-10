Alex Jones breaks down how FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller is gearing up to end his witch hunt on March 1st, but Democrat lawmakers in their strongholds of New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago are planning to move forward with criminal indictments against President Trump regardless of Mueller’s findings.
Live Sunday Exclusive: Mueller Probe To End March 1st — New York, DC & Chicago To Announce Criminal Indictments of Trump Org After
Infowars is the epicenter of cutting-edge news and analysis tyrants everywhere fear — please spread the live link!
Image Credits: Alex Wong / Getty.