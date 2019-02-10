Live Sunday Exclusive: Mueller Probe To End March 1st -- New York, DC & Chicago To Announce Criminal Indictments of Trump Org After

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Getty.

Alex Jones breaks down how FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller is gearing up to end his witch hunt on March 1st, but Democrat lawmakers in their strongholds of New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago are planning to move forward with criminal indictments against President Trump regardless of Mueller’s findings.


Related Articles

Pelosi Insists VA Blackface, MeToo Scandals Won’t Hurt ‘National Democratic Brand’

Pelosi Insists VA Blackface, MeToo Scandals Won’t Hurt ‘National Democratic Brand’

U.S. News
Comments
Nancy Pelosi recreates 'sarcastic' clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at LA gala

Nancy Pelosi recreates ‘sarcastic’ clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at LA gala

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Campaign Knocks ‘Deceitful Fraud’ Elizabeth Warren As She Makes 2020 Bid Official

U.S. News
comments

Gallup: Five Million Latin Americans Coming to U.S. in Next 12 Months

U.S. News
comments

Ocasio-Cortez Doubles Down On ‘Free-Money For Lazy People’ FAQ Debacle

U.S. News
comments

Comments