Live Sunday Show: AOC Declares War On Reality + Covington Lawyer Joins Alex Jones in Studio

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Alex Jones discusses socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest power-hungry remarks over her radical Green New Deal disaster, and Covington lawyer Robert Barnes is in-studio to break down the latest developments with the Covington Catholic students and their lawsuit against the media, Hollywood, and Democrats.


Related Articles

Trump Says There’s ‘Far More ‘ENERGY on the Right’ Than the Left Heading Into 2020, Attacks ‘Fake News’ Again

Trump Says There’s ‘Far More ‘ENERGY on the Right’ Than the Left Heading Into 2020, Attacks ‘Fake News’ Again

U.S. News
Comments
Woman assaults man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat at Mexican eatery, claims she's the victim, video shows

Woman assaults man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat at Mexican eatery, claims she’s the victim, video shows

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC: Trump to Blame for Liberals Believing Smollett Hoax

U.S. News
comments

EX-CLINTON POLLSTER: Hillary will run if Biden doesn’t — or field is ‘too far left’

U.S. News
comments

AOC’s Latest Nanny-State Proclamation: Americans Must “Eat Fewer Hamburgers” To Stop Climate Change

U.S. News
comments

Comments