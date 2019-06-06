Watch: Texas Official Government Meeting on Weather Modification

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) held a meeting to discuss weather modification, cloud seeding and other topics on Thursday and Owen Shroyer went there to document the event via livestream.

The TDLR website describes the meeting Shroyer is attending on their website:

“The next Weather Modification Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Public Meeting Room of TDLR’s North Campus Building, located at 1106 Clayton Lane, Suite 125E, in Austin. The agenda and staff reports are available. The meeting will be broadcast live on TDLR’s YouTube channel.”

TDLR Texas Official Government Weather Modification Meeting – STOP CALLING IT A CONSPIRACY THEORY https://t.co/zJKS5DbHgz — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 6, 2019

Stream 1:

TDLR Texas Official Government Meeting On Weather Modification – STOP CALLING IT A CONSPIRACY THEORY https://t.co/XqZ7xTOyZR — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 6, 2019

Official TDLR stream:

