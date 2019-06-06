Watch: Texas Official Government Meeting on Weather Modification

Image Credits: werner22brigitte/flickr.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) held a meeting to discuss weather modification, cloud seeding and other topics on Thursday and Owen Shroyer went there to document the event via livestream.

The TDLR website describes the meeting Shroyer is attending on their website:

“The next Weather Modification Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Public Meeting Room of TDLR’s North Campus Building, located at 1106 Clayton Lane, Suite 125E, in Austin. The agenda and staff reports are available. The meeting will be broadcast live on TDLR’s YouTube channel.”

Stream 1:

Official TDLR stream:


Related Articles

Rand Paul: Deep State Defied Trump's Order To Revoke Brennan Security Clearance

Rand Paul: Deep State Defied Trump’s Order To Revoke Brennan Security Clearance

U.S. News
Comments
West Point Cadet Killed, 22 injured in Training Accident

West Point Cadet Killed, 22 injured in Training Accident

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi tells Dems she wants to see Trump ‘in prison’

U.S. News
comments

More Americans Worried About ‘Fake News’ Than Terrorism, Racism And Climate Change: Poll

U.S. News
comments

TPUSA High School Student: Teachers Triggered by ‘America Is the Greatest Country’ Signs

U.S. News
comments

Comments