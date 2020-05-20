Live: The Greatest Threat of COVID-19 is the Government's Response

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes shares his expertise and cutting-edge analysis on the world’s hottest issues for this Wednesday transmission of American Countdown. Political commentator Julia Song (@realjuliasong) is joining tonight’s special broadcast!

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

The Greatest Threat of COVID-19 Is The Government Response! https://t.co/btV535o3R5 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 20, 2020





Alex Jones covers what is on the horizon with COVID-19, the lockdown, the vaccine, and how Big Tech wants to run your life.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!